Arlene Foster to stand down as North’s First Minister and DUP leader

The leader of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) Arlene Foster is to stand down as party leader on May 28th, and as First Minister of Northern Ireland at the end of June.

Ms Foster had faced a revolt against her leadership over the handling of Brexit, in particular the Northern Ireland Protcol, and a decision to abstain in a vote on so-called gay conversion therapy.

She made her announcement in a statement on Wednesday afternoon, saying it was “important to give space over the next few weeks for the Party Officers to make arrangements for the election of a new leader.

“When elected I will work with the new leader on transition arrangements.

“As First Minister it is important that I complete work on a number of important issues for Northern Ireland alongside other Executive colleagues. Northern Ireland and its people have been heavily impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and there remains more work to be done to steer us thorough the pandemic and to lessen its impact on the lives of everyone.”

She said she had called the DUP chairman Lord Maurice Morrow to inform him of her intentions.

“It has been the privilege of my life to serve the people of Northern Ireland as their First Minister and to represent my home constituency of Fermanagh/South Tyrone,” she said. - Additional reporting PA