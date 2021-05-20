Arlene Foster to meet Boris Johnson for last time as First Minister

Arlene Foster is set to meet British prime minister Boris Johnson for the last time as Northern Ireland’s First Minister later.

The outgoing DUP leader announced her resignation last month following an internal revolt within her party.

Edwin Poots was narrowly elected to be her successor over Sir Jeffrey Donaldson last week.

Mr Poots is expected to appoint a colleague to serve as first minister to allow him to focus on leading the party. Ms Foster is due to step down as party leader on May 28th.

At today’s meeting at Downing Street, the Northern Ireland protocol is likely to feature in discussions, however the tone may be more of a wind down as Mrs Foster prepares to step away from local politics.

The meeting comes amid speculation as to whether she will remain in post as First Minister to the end of June as planned, or if Mr Poots will push to install a replacement sooner.

Mr Poots has vowed to get rid of the protocol. – PA