(Another) big day in Brexit as Johnson brings withdrawal Bill to parliament
Vote on legislation likely to be close, with reports from London suggesting a narrow victory for prime minister
Speaker John Bercow addressing the House of Commons in London on October 21st on the European Union (EU) Withdrawal Act 2018 motion. Photograph: JESSICA TAYLOR/UK PARLIAMENT/AFP via Getty Images
Good morning.
You may have, it is true, possibly heard this before - but today is very, very big day in Brexit. Boris Johnson will bring his Withdrawal Agreement Bill (inelegantly, but distinctively, known as the WAB) to parliament. At the end of day Johnson could be on course to pass the legislation and leave the EU by the end of October - or he will have lost and an extension, or a less likely no-deal Brexit, will be inevitable.