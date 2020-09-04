Andrew McDowell: Commission nominee was pivotal in Enda Kenny’s economic policy

Andrew McDowell, one of two candidates set to be nominated by the Government to replace EU commissioner Phil Hogan, finished his fixed-term role at the European Investment Bank (EIB) in recent days.

When he was nominated as vice-president of the EIB in 2016, he had been then taoiseach Enda Kenny’s chief economic adviser since 2011.

Mr McDowell had spearheaded government economic policy for several years and was credited by Mr Kenny as having played a pivotal role in guiding Ireland out of an international bailout and onto the path to recovery.

An unassuming, low-key figure with huge influence, Mr McDowell was once the engine of Fine Gael’s approach and wrote most of Fine Gael’s economic policies, and the “NewEra” idea for creating new utility companies such as Irish Water was also his.

Prior to working with the government, the Smurfit business school graduate was chief economist at the Irish business development agency Forfás, and European deputy editor at the Economist Intelligence Unit.

His nomination to the nine-person management committee of the EIB at the time drew criticism from opposition TDs, with Mr Kenny accused of attempting to bypass proper procedures. This claim was rejected, with the government insisting it followed an open and competitive competition. His €270,000-a-year role in the Luxembourg-based EIB ended in recent days on September 1st.