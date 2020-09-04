Andrew McDowell and Mairead McGuinness candidates for European Commission role

The Cabinet has proposed Mairead McGuinness and Andrew McDowell as candidates to replace Phil Hogan at the European Commission.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney will not be one of the Government’s nominees for the role of European Commissioner.

Andrew McDowell is a former Fine Gael advisor and until recently vice-president of the European Investment Bank .

2017: Simon Coveney with Andrew McDowell, who has been selected as one of the candidates to replace Phil Hogan at the European Commission. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Mairead McGuinness is the First Vice-President of the European Parliament and has served as an MEP for the Midlands–North-West constituency since 2004.

The Cabinet held an incorporeal meeting before lunch on Friday where the names of the two nominees were discussed by Ministers.

The Government on Friday wrote to President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen proposing two candidates to replace Phil Hogan to the European Commission .

The Government said it believes “both are candidates of the highest calibre, possessing the necessary competence, independence and European commitment to serve in the role of Commissioner with distinction”.

It said in Dr von der Leyen will now consult with the European Parliament before the new commissioner is appointed.

“The question of the allocation of roles within the Commission is also one for President von der Leyen. However, the Government firmly believes that both candidates have demonstrated that they have experience, skills and capacity to serve and to make a contribution in the most demanding roles”.

Mr Hogan resigned as Ireland’s EU Trade commissioner after controversy over his attendance at an Oireachtas golf dinner in Clifden, Co Galway and his movements in the country during his visit to Ireland.

Dr von der Leyen asked Ireland to submit the names of a woman and a man, in accordance with her priority of pursuing gender balance in the commission.

What role in the EU Commission Ireland’s replacement for Phil Hogan will get depends on the “competences” of the names put forward, the executive has said.

Fine Gael MEP Frances Fitzgerald, who had expressed an interest in the role, welcomed the Government decision to nominate a man and a woman. She said both were “excellent” candidates and she wished them every success during a “critical time for Ireland and the EU”.

“Personally, I feel very honoured at the encouragement and support I have received from so many during this period,”she said.