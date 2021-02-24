Analysis: Government satisfaction levels continue their downward spiral

Analysis: Sinn Féin consolidating position as second most popular party in Ireland

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Damian Loscher

Government losing opinion poll support: Taoiseach Micheál Martin with Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Minister for the Environment and Transport Eamon Ryan, and Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, at Government Buildings.

The latest Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll shows voter satisfaction with the Government continuing to descend from the mountain high rating it reached in the early days of the pandemic. From a peak of 72 per cent, satisfaction has dropped to 43 per cent, as voters turn from looking for a port in the storm to a way out of the harbour.

Fine Gael is confirmed as the most popular party in Ireland, with 30 per cent support, although a drop of five points since our October poll means their lead over Sinn Féin has narrowed.

