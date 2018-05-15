Amendment limiting abortion to rape cases ‘unworkable’, say ex-AGs

An alternative amendment to the Constitution that would deal with abortion in cases of rape and incest would be unworkable, two former Attorneys General and an ex Supreme Court judge have said.

John Rogers SC, Michael McDowell SC and Ms Justice Catherine McGuinness said so-called “hard cases” can be dealt only by repealing the Eighth Amendment. The Eighth Amendment to the Constitution gives equal right to life to the mother and the unborn.

Mr McDowell also said that if the Amendment is not repealed in the referendum on May 25th, people who purchase abortion pills are liable to be prosecuted.

“People will commit offences and they will be liable to be criminally punished,” he said, adding that a girl could be sent “before a court because she has availed of the abortion pill”.

They were speaking at an event in Dublin organised by Lawyers for Yes, which is part of the wider Together for Yes group.

The three released a joint statement, in which they said any alternative amendments are “not workable”.

“The idea that the ‘hard cases’ can be dealt with by an alternative constitutional amendment or wording, for example, to provide for instances of rape or incest, are not workable for the simple reason that to determine such events had occurred would require an inquiry procedure that would be incompatible with the timescale for the resolution of the woman’s crisis. Any such provision would lead to unwieldy litigation with uncertainty of outcome.”

The statement also said the “equalisation of rights” in the Eighth Amendment “has inevitably led to the courts being drawn into deciding when women’s (health and) lives are to be protected”.

“The court cases since 1983 show that the Eighth Amendment means that it is only where there is a real and substantial risk to the life of the woman that termination of pregnancy can arise. A girl or woman who has been raped or suffered incest need not turn to the Eighth Amendment. A woman with a pregnancy with a fatal foetal abnormality need not turn to the Eighth.

“In 1982 we said this was what the Eighth Amendment meant. These limitations in the Eighth Amendment can be removed only by the repeal of the Eighth Amendment itself.”

Mr McDowell added: “To those who say hard cases make bad law, I say hard cases and bad law together make for tragedies.”

Ms McGuinness said she had encountered hypocrisy from some on the No side who said they approve of women travelling for an abortion.

A change is needed, she said, from how women in crisis pregnancy situations are “forced to flee abroad or forced to take pills they may have got from the internet”.

“Here we have all these women who are treated this way and we are supposed to turn a blind eye to that?”

Mr Rogers said one the “real changes” since the introduction of the Eighth Amendment is the “the reality of the abortion pill”.

“In effect, to use it is to carry out an unlawful act under the Constitution,” he said, adding that the Constitution is “out of kilter” with such medical and legal realities