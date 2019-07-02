Allocating EU top jobs: the never-ending summit

Inside Politics: EU leaders gather again in Brussels to seek if they can agree a slate of appointments

Updated: 53 minutes ago
Pat Leahy

The European flag lies on a chair during the preparation for the election of the speaker of Parliament at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France. Photograph: EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

The European flag lies on a chair during the preparation for the election of the speaker of Parliament at the European Parliament, in Strasbourg, France. Photograph: EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

Bonjour.

Brussels lore has it that back in the old days of EU summits - when the meetings dragged on and on, and agreement seemed impossible - the officials and functionaires would stop sending food into the room where the leaders were gathered.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.