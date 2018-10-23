All six presidential candidates to feature in TV debate

The final televised debate with all six presidential candidates will take place this evening.

The debate kicks off at 9.45pm on RTÉ One’s Prime Time and will be chaired by David McCullagh.

President Michael D Higgins’ use of the Government jet is likely to come under scrutiny again from his rivals Sean Gallagher, Joan Freeman, Liadh Ní Riada, Gavin Duffy and Peter Casey.

Debates with all six candidates previously took place on Saturday with Cormac O hEadhra, RTÉ Radio 1 and with Pat Kenny on Virgin Media 1 over the last two weeks.

During the Pat Kenny debate, Mr Higgins said he had to use both the Government jet and his State car because “security reasons” meant he “couldn’t be picked up at the Border”.

He used the Government jet to travel to Belfast to deliver a speech last May, when his car also travelled to bring him from the airport to Queen’s University.

The Claire Byrne presidential debate, which aired on RTÉ One last week, featured just four of the six presidential candidates.

Mr Higgins declined to appear on the show, citing presidential duties, while Mr Gallagher also refused, having previously said he would not take part in any debate where all candidates weren’t in attendance.

Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates will host a televised debate on Virgin Media 1 on Wednesday at 9pm, with all of the candidates, except Mr Higgins taking part.

Mr Gallagher has confirmed he will take part in all of the remaining presidential debates.

“Following our national canvass weekend we have received thousands of messages of support. I am very grateful for this support and having listened to all your comments I can confirm that I am taking part in all the remaining debates,” he said.

The latest Irish Times Ipsos MRBI poll, which was published last Wednesday, showed Mr Higgins at 66 per cent; Mr Gallagher on 12 per cent; Ms Ní Riada 11 per cent; Joan Freeman 5 per cent; Gavin Duffy 4 per cent; and Peter Casey 2 per cent.

The Irish Times will be running a liveblog on tonight’s debate from 7pm.

The presidential election takes place on Friday, October 26th.