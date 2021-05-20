All political parties to be audited on how they hold data on voters

The Office of the Data Protection Commissioner has confirmed that it has written to all political parties telling them that it intends to conduct an audit into how they how hold data on voters.

Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle said in a statement: “I can confirm that we have written to all political parties to announce that we will be conducting a data protection audit of each political party in the State.”

The move follows reports about Sinn Féin’s “Abú” database which put the party on the defensive recently and led to questions about it, and other parties, hold data on voters and their political views.

The audit was reported in The Irish Independent on Thursday morning.

Mr Doyle said that the data processing audit “will inquire into the processing of personal data since May 25th, 2018 (when the GDPR came into effect) by each political party as a data controller”.

The audit will cover areas such as: Consideration of the appointment of a Data Protection Officer; the carrying out of Data Protection Impact Assessments; the provision of transparent information to data subjects; and the keeping of database(s) containing personal data of party members, of voters/electors and, in particular in respect of such databases, the matters of legal basis, the exercise of data subject rights and security, the DPC said.

The move comes as the Oireachtas committee on local government questions witnesses from each party headquarters about their use of data as part of deliberations on new electoral legislation.

However, Sinn Féin has nominated Dublin Mid-West deputy Eoin Ó Broin – who is also a member of the committee – as its witness, rather than a member of its headquarters team. This has led to unease among other members of the committee who are using the opportunity to question Sinn Féin about its use of the database.

Fianna Fáil deputy general secretary Darragh McShea said that Sinn Féin “super-database” is “an abuse” of the electoral register.

In his evidence Mr Ó Broin has insisted that Sinn Féin does not use any other data on voters to add to its database. The hearing is continuing.