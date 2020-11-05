All eyes are on US, but row over GP document leak rolls on
Inside Politics: Biden’s narrow lead over Trump expands in race for White House
Tánaiste Leo Varadkar certainly seems to believe that Biden will be a force for good. File photograph: Nick Bradshaw/The Irish Times
With the highest number of votes of any presidential candidate in US history, Democratic nominee Joe Biden is hoping today is the day he clinches enough votes to become the president of the United States.
Just like yesterday, the race is proving to be a white-knuckle ride.