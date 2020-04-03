Alan Kelly ahead as counting continues in Labour Party leadership contest

Counting is underway in the Labour Party leadership contest with a result expected tonight.

The latest tally figures show about three quarters of the ballots have been opened and sorted, and Alan Kelly is on approximately 58 per cent with Aodhán Ó Ríordáin on 42 per cent of the vote so far.

Senior counsel Conor Power is counting the postal ballots in Mazars and a live video link has been made available to the campaign teams of Mr Kelly and Mr Ó Ríordáin.

The normal method of counting could not go ahead due to coronavirus restrictions on travel and social distancing guidelines.

As counting continued a source said early tallies showed Mr Kelly taking the lead, but noted that the competition was tighter than had been expected.

Both contenders took to social media this afternoon to thank each other and their supporters.

Mr Ó Ríordáin said: “Our party is better for the discussion we’ve all had and tonight we’ll unite to help our country through this crisis and the recovery.”

Mr Kelly said: “No matter what happens next, we will unite, be constructive and we will both always do right by the country.”

More to follow.