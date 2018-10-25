Airbnb permission ‘unlikely’ in high-demand areas, says Murphy

It is “unlikely” permission will be given for landlords to use properties as short-term lets, such as Airbnbs, in areas where there is a high demand for housing, Minister for Housing Eoghan Murphy has said.

On Thursday the department announced new regulations for short-term lettings, which had been under consideration for some time and will not come into force until next June.

The Minister said that between 1,000 and 3,000 homes in the greater Dublin area, which are currently available for holiday lettings, could come back into the long-term rental market as a result of the measure. The aim, he said, was to “unlock stock”.

Under the new restrictions, owners of buy-to-let properties will have to get planning permission from local councils if they want to use their second homes or apartments for short-term lets, for more than three months every year.

Councils will have the power to refuse permission to owners of such properties to use them for full-time, short-term lettings.

However, Mr Murphy said in “areas of high housing demand” it will be “unlikely that permission would be granted.

“Unless it’s your own home you can’t put it out for short term letting,” he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. “This is an emergency response. We are announcing it now to give plenty of time to plan.”

Second properties

Only owners of second properties will have to apply to councils for permission. Owner-occupiers will face no restrictions in letting individual rooms in their houses for short-term stays, but will only be able to let their entire homes for three months in a year.

The 90-day limit will apply over a calendar year for short-term bookings of two weeks or less at a time. In these cases, homeowners will have to inform their local authority the number of days, and specific periods, their home was let for at the end of each year.

Each local authority will maintain a register of properties being used for short-term lets, to help inform officials of the effect of the practice on the wider housing market.

The regulations were introduced as the popularity of short-term lets, aimed at tourists, “has resulted in some professional landlords withdrawing houses and apartments” from the traditional rental market, Mr Murphy said.

“This is an unregulated activity, it is not homesharing as it is typically understood, and in a time of housing shortage it is unacceptable that rental homes would be withdrawn from the letting market,” he said.

“The reforms being presented here aim to bring homes, once available on the traditional rental market, back into typical long-term renting.”

In a statement, Airbnb said the online platform “didn’t cause Ireland’s historic housing concerns.” A spokeswoman for the company said “many will be disheartened to hear a false promise that these proposals are the solution.”

The spokeswoman added the restrictions on lettings would hurt local economies supported by tourism.

The new regulations will not affect properties that have planning permission for use as holiday or bed and breakfast accommodation. Long-term “rent a room” schemes, such as student digs, will not be affected by the changes.

Property owners found to be breaching the regulations will risk criminal prosecution. Extra resources will be provided to Dublin City Council, where short-term letting is popular, to help enforce the new rules.

The draft regulations will be reviewed by the Oireachtas, and are to be finalised by the end of the year.

Adrian Cummins, head of the Restaurants Association of Ireland, welcomed the regulations, due to difficulties facing staff in the sector finding housing. However, Mr Cummins said there was “a concern” that the measures would affect tourism, and increase hotel room prices.

Homeless charity Peter McVerry Trust welcomed the changes, which it said would have a small but positive impact.

The organisation said there should be a “blanket ban” on approving permission for short-term lettings by councils, until there was a “sustained and dramatic” improvement of the housing crisis, a spokeswoman said.