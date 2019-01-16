After a torrid night, focus now shifts to stability of the British government

Inside Politics: With 10 weeks to go until the UK leaves the EU , the political stakes have never been higher

Jennifer Bray

Theresa May reacts as Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn informs the MPs that he has tabled a vote of no confidence in the Government in the House of Commons on Tuesday. Photograph: Ho/Pru/AFP/Getty Images

Theresa May reacts as Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn informs the MPs that he has tabled a vote of no confidence in the Government in the House of Commons on Tuesday. Photograph: Ho/Pru/AFP/Getty Images

Enormous. Catastrophic. Crushing. Breathtaking.

These are some of the words used last night to describe the monumental defeat visited upon British prime minister Theresa May’s doomed Brexit deal.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.