After a torrid night, focus now shifts to stability of the British government
Inside Politics: With 10 weeks to go until the UK leaves the EU , the political stakes have never been higher
Theresa May reacts as Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn informs the MPs that he has tabled a vote of no confidence in the Government in the House of Commons on Tuesday. Photograph: Ho/Pru/AFP/Getty Images
Enormous. Catastrophic. Crushing. Breathtaking.
These are some of the words used last night to describe the monumental defeat visited upon British prime minister Theresa May’s doomed Brexit deal.