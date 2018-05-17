Abortion vote: The result of referendum is no foregone conclusion

Inside Politics: The last week of campaigning will be intense and decisive

Pat Leahy

It’s an opinion poll day. Today The Irish Times publishes its last opinion poll of the campaign with just over a week to go. The results confirm what we all expected: the gap between the Yes and No sides is closing. The result of the referendum - in which the Yes side has consistently held a strong lead - is no foregone conclusion. But based on today’s numbers, it is considerably more likely that the Yes side will win. That is by no means certain though - the contest is still very much alive.

The Irish Times
Please subscribe or sign in to continue reading.
The Irish Times

How can I keep reading?

You’ve reached an article that is only available to Irish Times subscribers.

Subscribe today and get the full picture for just €1 for the first month.

Subscribe No obligation, cancel any time.