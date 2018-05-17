Abortion vote: The result of referendum is no foregone conclusion
Inside Politics: The last week of campaigning will be intense and decisive
It’s an opinion poll day. Today The Irish Times publishes its last opinion poll of the campaign with just over a week to go. The results confirm what we all expected: the gap between the Yes and No sides is closing. The result of the referendum - in which the Yes side has consistently held a strong lead - is no foregone conclusion. But based on today’s numbers, it is considerably more likely that the Yes side will win. That is by no means certain though - the contest is still very much alive.