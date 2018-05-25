Abortion vote: Early indications show high turnout rate

Early reports indicate a strong turnout rate during the first hours of voting in the abortion referendum in which 3.3 million citizens are registered to vote.

Initial figures from a number of polling stations show a stronger turnout than at the same time of day during the marriage equality referendum.

Polls opened at 7am in this referendum which asks if people want to repeal the Eighth Amendment, which gives equal right to life to the mother and the unborn child.

A Yes vote would pave the way for laws legalising abortion up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy, and in more limited circumstances thereafter.

The Government has pledged to pass legislation by the end of the year if the proposal is carried. There will be no change in the law in the event of a No vote.

Polling stations will remain open until 10pm. The counting of votes is scheduled to start at 9am on Saturday. Voters in 12 offshore communities cast their ballots on Thursday.

Dublin

Higher than usual turnout had been reported across Dublin constituencies by lunchtime today.

In some areas of the city turnout was almost double what it was for the general election in 2016 after five hours of voting.

In Dublin Bay South a queue was reported outside Lakelands school in Sandymount before polling started at 7am.

And a similar group of early morning voters waited outside St Andrew’s resource centre at Pearsestreet.

At Beggars Bush turnout is normally 15 per cent at noon but hit 15 per cent by 10 am. At Haddington Road voting reached was 15 per cent at 10 am and almost 30 per cent by noon where almost 30 per cent of those on the supplementary register, a total of 230 voters, had cast their ballot.

In Castleknock, West Dublin turnout was described as steady with an estimated 25 per cent at St Brigid’s national school by noon.

In Dublin Central some polling stations reported steady but not spectacular turnout with city centre stations showing 15 per cent to 20 per cent by noon.

In Sandymount Leahy Terrace station voting was at just under 30 per cent by noon, and 33 per cent of those on the supplementary register - those who registered to vote by the May 8th deadline - had cast their ballots, slightly higher than normal.

Dublin North Central which always rates in the top three for voter turnout at general elections and referendums, was showing an overall turnout by12 noon estimated at just under 30 per cent.

One local returning officer said a surge of voting was expected at lunch time and again around teatime.

Polls close at 10pm.

Taoiseach votes

Speaking to reporters, including a significant number of journalists from overseas, outside his local polling station in Castleknock, west Dublin Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying it was “a big Yes from me.”

President Michael D Higgins cast his vote in the referendum alongside his wife Sabina early on Friday.

Anti-abortion politician Peadar Tóibín called for Irish people to vote No to “abortion on demand”.

The Sinn Féin TD, who is at odds with his party on this issue, spokesman for the arts posted on Twitter: “The irony that the referendum on abortion is being held on International Missing Children’s Day will not be lost on many Irish people. Those on the margins of society suffer most from abortion.”

Tipperary

Reports from several parts of Co Tipperary shows turnout to be steady.

In Cashel turnout was put at between 2.7 per cent and 8.4 per cent, depending on the booth, at 10am.

In Roscrea it was 7 per cent, consistent with previous polls at this time of day; in Nenagh it was 7.6 per cent which returning officers said is higher than normal for a referendum.

Turnout was 8.5 per cent in Clonmel for the Sisters of Charity school which was also higher than the norm for the time of day, with a lot of young people voting, 9.1 per cent in St Peter and Paul’s school and 9 per cent in the St Mary’s school polling station.

Turnout in Castleknock in west Dublin, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s polling station, is reported to be at 14 per cent already - ahead of where it was at the same time during the marriage referendum.

Handout photo of Micheal Martin and wife Mary voting in Cork as as the country goes to the polls to vote in the referendum on the 8th Amendment. Photograph: PA

Turn out in Beggars Bush polling station in Dublin was said to be 15 per cent at 10am, well ahead of normal.

Kerry

In Kerry, turnout was 12 per cent at the Presentation Convent in Tralee at 10am.

This was up in comparison with the last referendum and higher than other polling stations around Tralee and Co Kerry where, at 10am turnout averaged 5 to 6 per cent, according to the returning officer.

In Co Louth turn out at 10am was put at between 10 to 11 per cent with highs of 16 per cent and lows of 8 per cent.

This was also up when compared with the same time during the last referendum, according to the returning officer.

There were high turnouts in rural areas such as the Cooley Peninsula (15 per cent), the village of Dromiskin (16 per cent), in Drogheda there had been 15 per cent turnout in Aston Village at 10am and 14 per cent in Lourdes Centre.

By 8.30am in Cork there had been 4 per cent turn out with the numbers increasing.

Voting in Carlow town this morning averaged 12 per cent with one polling station in the town reporting that up to 20 per cent of people had cast their vote, with a more mature electorate so far coming out to vote.

Meanwhile, voter turnout on Galway’s islands only reached 50 per cent on Inis Meáin and Inis Oírr and just 45 per cent on Inis Mór.

Youth vote

Writing in Thursday’s Irish Times, Political Editor Pat Leahy suggested a high turnout could be good for the Yes campaign, as younger people - who are more likely to vote Yes - tend to have low turnout rates in elections.

“The single biggest division in the abortion referendum is on age grounds - younger people are much more likely to be Yes voters, and older people are more likely to be No voters.

“Younger people, in the 18-30 age group, tend to be much poorer at turning out on election day,” Leahy said.

“Yes campaigners stress the commitment of younger people to turn out on this occasion. There is considerable evidence on the streets of a strong campaign among younger people, with many citing the example of the same-sex marriage referendum in 2015 as an example of a strong youth turnout.”