Abortion referendum: Turnout hits 40% in parts of Dublin

Early reports indicate a strong turnout rate as voting continues in the abortion referendum in which 3.3 million citizens are registered to vote. The turnout in parts of Dublin was at as high as 40 per cent at 4.30pm, according to Dublin county returning officer Fergus Gallagher.

Initial figures from a number of polling stations show a stronger turnout than at the same time of day during the marriage equality referendum.

Analysts say a high turnout, particularly in urban areas, is likely to favour a Yes vote.

Polls opened at 7am in this referendum, which asks if people want to repeal the Eighth Amendment, which gives equal right to life to the mother and the unborn child and was inserted into the Constitution in a referendum in 1983.

A Yes vote would pave the way for laws legalising abortion up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy, and in more limited circumstances thereafter.

The Government has pledged to pass such legislation by the end of the year if the proposal is carried. There will be no change in the law in the event of a No vote.

Polling stations will remain open until 10pm. The counting of votes is scheduled to start at 9am on Saturday.

Voters in 12 offshore communities cast their ballots on Thursday. Voter turnout on Galway’s islands only reached 50 per cent on Inis Meáin and Inis Oírr and just 45 per cent on Inis Mór. However, Inishbofin, with a population of just under 200, reported a 72 per cent turnout.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Orla O’Connor, campaign co-director for Together for Yes, said: “We know there are certain pockets where turnout is a bit slower, so we would encourage voters in these areas to talk to their friends, family members and work colleagues, and make sure they vote before the deadline of 10pm.”

Taoiseach votes

Speaking to reporters, including a significant number of journalists from overseas, outside his local polling station in Castleknock, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was “a big Yes from me”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar casts his vote at Scoil Thomáis in Dublin. Photograph: Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“Not taking anything for granted of course, but quietly confident — there’s been good turnout across the country so far and hoping for a Yes vote tomorrow,” he added.

President Michael D Higgins cast his vote in the referendum alongside his wife Sabina early on Friday.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin voted in his constituency in Cork, while Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald cast her vote in Dublin.

Meanwhile, anti-abortion politician Peadar Tóibín called for Irish people to vote No to “abortion on demand”.

The Sinn Féin TD, who is at odds with his party on this issue, posted on Twitter: “The irony that the referendum on abortion is being held on International Missing Children’s Day will not be lost on many Irish people. Those on the margins of society suffer most from abortion.”

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin tweeted that he had voted to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Dublin – by 6pm

Higher than usual turnout had been reported across Dublin constituencies by lunchtime today, but there was a slowdown during the afternoon. Political parties said the good weather and high traffic levels may have contributed to a slowdown in voting.

In some areas of the city turnout was almost double what it was for the general election in 2016 after five hours of voting.

In Dublin Bay South, a queue was reported outside Scoil Mhuire, Lakelands, in Sandymount before polling started at 7am.

A similar group of early morning voters waited outside St Andrew’s Resource Centre at Pearse Street. Turnout at the centre had reached 31 per cent by 2pm.

In Sandymount’s Leahy’s Terrace station, voting was at just under 30 per cent by noon, and 33 per cent of those on the supplementary register – those who registered to vote by the May 8th deadline – had cast their ballots, a slightly higher figure than normal.

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald casts her vote at St Joseph’s school, Navan Road, Dublin. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

At Beggars Bush, turnout is normally 15 per cent by noon, but hit that figure by 10am. At Haddington Road, voting reached 15 per cent by 10am and almost 30 per cent by noon, with almost 30 per cent of those on the supplementary register, a total of 230 voters, having cast their ballots.

In Castleknock, turnout was described as steady, and was estimated at 25 per cent at St Brigid’s National School by noon.

In Dublin Central, some polling stations reported steady but not spectacular turnout, with city centre stations showing 15 per cent to 20 per cent turnout by noon.

Dublin North-Central, which always rates in the top three for voter turnout at general elections and referendums, was showing an overall turnout by noon estimated at just under 30 per cent.

One local returning officer said a surge of voting was expected again around teatime.

President and Sabina Higgins have cast their vote in the national referendum.

Dublin North-West also posted higher than normal turnout. In Glasnevin, turnout was 22.2 per cent by lunchtime, higher than usual.

Local Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall said that normally there was voting in the early morning and then a break before voters go to their polling station “after 10 o’clock Mass and then a lull again before lunch. Today there was no break in voting, a steady stream.”

In most local areas, numbers on the supplementary register averaged about 300 per polling station, and in Ringsend 50 per cent of those on the supplementary or late registered list had cast their ballot by lunchtime.

By late this afternoon, an estimated 50 per cent to 63 per cent of those on the supplementary resgister in the Dublin city area had voted.

A surge in voting is expected again between 6pm and 8.30pm.

Rest of Leinster – by 5.30pm

In Co Louth turnout at 10am was put at between 10 to 11 per cent, with highs of 16 per cent and lows of 8 per cent.

This was up when compared with the same time during the last referendum, according to the returning officer.

There were high turnouts in rural areas such as the Cooley Peninsula (15 per cent) and the village of Dromiskin (16 per cent). In Drogheda there had been 15 per cent turnout in Aston Village at 10am and 14 per cent in the Lourdes centre.

Voting in Carlow town this morning averaged 12 per cent, with one polling station in the town reporting that up to 20 per cent of people had cast their vote, with a more mature electorate so far coming out to do so.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny voters are continuing to turn out in large numbers.

By 2.30pm in the Stephen Street polling station in Kilkenny city, 34 per cent of the electorate had cast their vote.

The latest figures from Co Laois show turnout of 33 per cent and 37.6 per cent in two ballot boxes in Abbeyleix, 31.4 per cent in Rosenallis, 23.8 per cent in Vicarstown, 25.6 per cent in Stradbally, 36.7 per cent in Portlaoise Urban and 29 per cent in Portlaoise Rural.

An unusually large number of young people is said to be casting their votes in the county.

Minister for Health Simon Harris votes at his local polling station in Delgany, Co Wicklow. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Turnout levels in some parts of Co Longford are nearing the 40 per cent mark ahead of what is expected to be a busy last few hours at polling stations across the county.

In Longford town, voter levels stood at almost 38 per cent at 5.30pm, with Granard reporting a slightly lower turnout of 36 per cent.

In more rural pockets of the county, turnout percentages have been decidedly more modest, with a polling station in Killoe recording a figure of 29 per cent.

Munster – by 5pm

Reports from several parts of Co Tipperary show turnout to be steady. By 4.15pm, turnout was hovering at about 30-33per cent across much of the county, with the highest turnout appearing to be in the largest town, Clonmel,

In Cashel, turnout ranged between 20.3 per cent to 29.8 per cent at this stage of the day.

The turnout at the polling station in St Mary’s National School in Clonmel at 4.15pm varied between 31 and 41 per cent, depending on the booth, while it stood at 33 per cent in both the Sisters of Charity National School and St Peter and Paul’s National School. Turnout at the Sisters of Charity school was earlier described as being higher than normal, with a lot of younger voters.

It’s currently at 29 per cent in St Oliver’s.

In Carrick-on-Suir at 4pm the turnout was reported to be 32 per cent and in Thurles it was 31 per cent.

Roscrea’s youth centre reported a 30 per cent turnout, with the figure at 28 per cent in Nenagh and 27 per cent in Cahir. St Michael’s Girls’ National School in Tipperary town had a 29.3 per cent turnout by 4.15pm.

Returning officers in Nenagh had earlier said turnout was higher than normal for a referendum.

In Co Kerry, turnout is high, with 33 per cent having voted.

County registrar Padraig Burke said some booths had noticed a surge of women and younger men. Older male voters were not out in the same numbers.

Turnout was 12 per cent at the Presentation Convent in Tralee at 10am. This was up in comparison with the last referendum and higher than other polling stations around Tralee and Co Kerry, where, at 10am, turnout averaged 5 to 6 per cent, according to the returning officer.

Handout photo of Micheál Martin and his wife Mary voting in Cork. Photograph: PA

The Cork County Sheriff said turnout in Cork County was 33.6 per cent as of 5pm. Turnout in Cork East and Cork North-West was 34 per cent, while turnout in Cork South-West was 33 per cent.

Meanwhile, many areas in Co Waterford have reported high turnouts, with some experiencing higher than normal numbers.

With less than five hours to go, Waterford city has reported figures just short of 50 per cent in places, including St John of Gods, which had a high of 47 per cent shortly before 4pm.

Areas in the county reported lower percentages, with 20 per cent in Lismore and 30 per cent in Cappoquin earlier this afternoon. However, staff said that those were high percentages for these areas for the time of day in a referendum vote.

Connacht – by 6pm

Voting in Galway city has been brisk this morning but the turnout in rural areas across the county has been lower.

This voting trend is similar to other years, with voting in rural areas boosted in the evenings when workers return home.

Among the first voters in the city were nuns from the Poor Clare sisters, who cast their vote at Scoil Chroí Íosa on Presentation Road.

The sisters, while still an enclosed community, had posted a video on their website urging a No vote that had received 14,764 likes by noon on voting day.

The early morning rush in the city slowed to a trickle by mid-morning, with an estimated turnout of 20 per cent.

The turnout in rural areas of the county so far was estimated at between 10-15 per cent, rising to 20 per cent in towns.

In places like Lackagh, there was only a trickle of voters early this morning.

“That would be usual for here,” said local Fine Gael councillor Frank Kearney. “A big turnout is expected in the evening when people come home from work or farmers are finished with their jobs.”

Voting is said to be exceptionally brisk in Co Sligo, a trend that is evident in both rural and urban areas. By 5.30pm turnout had exceeded 40 per cent in a number of areas in Sligo town, including Cranmore and Strandhill Road.

Earlier in the day, some presiding officers in the county reported a higher turnout for the time of day than for the same period in the last general election.

In Tubbercurry, the talking point was the huge turnout of elderly voters, with many arriving on walking aids and walking canes. Turnout in the area was 21 per cent by lunchtime at one polling booth, a considerably higher figure than in previous elections.

In other parts of Co Sligo, however, staff commented on the large numbers of first-time voters.

In Strandhill, where the busiest polling booth was reporting a 40 per cent turnout, staff noted that a lot of voters were arriving in school uniforms.

A young age profile was also evident on the Mail Coach Road in Sligo town, where turnout in one booth had reached 45 per cent before 6pm and a half dozen voters were waiting for staff to open up at 7am.

At the Our Lady of Mercy school in the town, there had been a turnout of 23 per cent by lunchtime, which was higher than usual for the time of day.

Presiding officers are saying that if the trend continues turnout by the end of the day will be higher than for the marriage equality referendum.

The early turnout trend in Roscommon has continued into the afternoon. Glanduff National School reached 20 per cent turnout by 11.30am and other polling stations followed suit.

By mid-afternoon, turnout in Athlone reached 37 per cent, turnout in the Roscommon electoral area stood at 33 per cent, Castlerea was at 28.6 per cent, Boyle was at 32 per cent and Ballinasloe 27.3 per cent.

Ulster – by 6pm

Co Cavan could be heading for its highest referendum turnout in recent history, according to reports. Turnouts of 30 per cent have been reported in east Cavan and the main polling station in Cavan town.

At the Aughadreena National School polling station outside Cavan town, a clerk handing out ballots said the turnout “is up on any referendum I have ever worked before. It’s exceeding the marriage equality referendum.”

