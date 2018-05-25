Abortion referendum: Turnout higher than in marriage vote in some areas

Early reports indicate a strong turnout rate as voting continues in the abortion referendum in which 3.3 million citizens are registered to vote.

Initial figures from a number of polling stations show a stronger turnout than at the same time of day during the marriage equality referendum.

Analysts say a high turnout, particularly in urban areas, is likely to favour a Yes vote.

Polls opened at 7am in this referendum, which asks if people want to repeal the Eighth Amendment, which gives equal right to life to the mother and the unborn child and was inserted into the Constitution in a referendum in 1983.

A Yes vote would pave the way for laws legalising abortion up to 12 weeks into a pregnancy, and in more limited circumstances thereafter.

The Government has pledged to pass such legislation by the end of the year if the proposal is carried. There will be no change in the law in the event of a No vote.

Polling stations will remain open until 10pm. The counting of votes is scheduled to start at 9am on Saturday.

Voters in 12 offshore communities cast their ballots on Thursday. Voter turnout on Galway’s islands only reached 50 per cent on Inis Meáin and Inis Oírr and just 45 per cent on Inis Mór. However, Inishbofin, with a population of just under 200, reported a 72 per cent turnout.

Speaking on Friday afternoon, Orla O’Connor, campaign co-director for Together for Yes, said: “We know there are certain pockets where turnout is a bit slower, so we would encourage voters in these areas to talk to their friends, family members and work colleagues, and make sure they vote before the deadline of 10pm.”

Taoiseach votes

Speaking to reporters, including a significant number of journalists from overseas, outside his local polling station in Castleknock, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said it was “a big Yes from me”.

President Michael D Higgins cast his vote in the referendum alongside his wife Sabina early on Friday.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin voted in his constituency in Cork, while Sinn Féin president Mary Lou McDonald cast her vote in Dublin.

Meanwhile, anti-abortion politician Peadar Tóibín called for Irish people to vote No to “abortion on demand”.

The Sinn Féin TD, who is at odds with his party on this issue, posted on Twitter: “The irony that the referendum on abortion is being held on International Missing Children’s Day will not be lost on many Irish people. Those on the margins of society suffer most from abortion.”

Dublin – by 2pm

Higher than usual turnout had been reported across Dublin constituencies by lunchtime today.

In some areas of the city turnout was almost double what it was for the general election in 2016 after five hours of voting.

In Dublin Bay South, a queue was reported outside Scoil Mhuire, Lakelands, in Sandymount before polling started at 7am.

A similar group of early morning voters waited outside St Andrew’s Resource Centre at Pearse Street.

In Sandymount’s Leahy’s Terrace station, voting was at just under 30 per cent by noon, and 33 per cent of those on the supplementary register – those who registered to vote by the May 8th deadline – had cast their ballots, a slightly higher figure than normal.

At Beggars Bush, turnout is normally 15 per cent by noon, but hit that figure by 10am. At Haddington Road, voting reached 15 per cent by 10am and almost 30 per cent by noon, with almost 30 per cent of those on the supplementary register, a total of 230 voters, having cast their ballots.

President and Sabina Higgins have cast their vote in the national referendum.

Tá a vótaí caite ag an Uachtarán Ó hUigínn agus a bhean Saidhbhín sa reifreann. pic.twitter.com/Fq4hdgR5KT — President of Ireland (@PresidentIRL) May 25, 2018

In Castleknock, turnout was described as steady, and was estimated at 25 per cent at St Brigid’s National School by noon.

In Dublin Central, some polling stations reported steady but not spectacular turnout, with city centre stations showing 15 per cent to 20 per cent turnout by noon.

Dublin North-Central, which always rates in the top three for voter turnout at general elections and referendums, was showing an overall turnout by noon estimated at just under 30 per cent.

One local returning officer said a surge of voting was expected again around teatime.

Dublin North-West also posted higher than normal turnout. In Glasnevin, turnout was 22.2 per cent by lunchtime, higher than usual.

Local Social Democrats TD Róisín Shortall said that normally there was voting in the early morning and then a break before voters go to their polling station “after 10 o’clock Mass and then a lull again before lunch. Today there was no break in voting, a steady stream.”

Rest of Leinster – by 2pm

In Co Louth turnout at 10am was put at between 10 to 11 per cent, with highs of 16 per cent and lows of 8 per cent.

This was up when compared with the same time during the last referendum, according to the returning officer.

There were high turnouts in rural areas such as the Cooley Peninsula (15 per cent) and the village of Dromiskin (16 per cent). In Drogheda there had been 15 per cent turnout in Aston Village at 10am and 14 per cent in the Lourdes centre.

Voting in Carlow town this morning averaged 12 per cent, with one polling station in the town reporting that up to 20 per cent of people had cast their vote, with a more mature electorate so far coming out to do so.

Meanwhile, Kilkenny voters are continuing to turn out in large numbers.

By 2.30pm in one Kilkenny city polling station, 34 per cent of the electorate had cast their vote.

Munster – by 2pm

Reports from several parts of Co Tipperary show turnout to be steady.

In Cashel, turnout was put at between 2.7 per cent and 8.4 per cent, depending on the booth, at 10am.

In Roscrea it was 7 per cent, consistent with previous polls at this time of day. In Nenagh it was 7.6 per cent, which returning officers said was higher than normal for a referendum.

Turnout was 8.5 per cent in Clonmel for the Sisters of Charity school, which was also higher than the norm for the time of day, with a lot of young people voting. Turnout was 9.1 per cent in St Peter and Paul’s school, and 9 per cent in the St Mary’s school polling station.

In Co Kerry, turnout was 12 per cent at the Presentation Convent in Tralee at 10am.

This was up in comparison with the last referendum and higher than other polling stations around Tralee and Co Kerry, where, at 10am, turnout averaged 5 to 6 per cent, according to the returning officer.

By 8.30am in Cork there had been 4 per cent turnout, with the numbers increasing.

Connacht – by 2pm

Voting in Galway city has been brisk this morning but the turnout in rural areas across the county has been lower.

This voting trend is similar to other years, with voting in rural areas boosted in the evenings when workers return home.

Among the first voters in the city were nuns from the Poor Clare sisters, who cast their vote at Scoil Chroí Íosa on Presentation Road.

The sisters, while still an enclosed community, had posted a video on their website urging a No vote that had received 14,764 likes by noon on voting day.

The early morning rush in the city slowed to a trickle by mid-morning, with an estimated turnout of 20 per cent.

The turnout in rural areas of the county so far was estimated at between 10-15 per cent, rising to 20 per cent in towns.

In places like Lackagh, there was only a trickle of voters early this morning.

“That would be usual for here,” said local Fine Gael councillor Frank Kearney. “A big turnout is expected in the evening when people come home from work or farmers are finished with their jobs.”

Voting is said to be exceptionally brisk in Co Sligo, with some presiding officers reporting a higher turnout for this time of day than for the last general election. This trend is evident in both rural and urban areas.

In Cranmore in Sligo town there had been a 24 per cent turnout by noon.

Meanwhile, in rural areas like Keash the turnout was 22 per cent at lunchtime, while in the seaside village of Strandhill there was a 25 per cent turnout at one polling booth before 1pm. Staff there reported a high number of young voters.

At the polling station on the Mail Coach Road in Sligo town, where a half dozen voters were waiting for staff to open up at 7am, turnout was 17 per cent by lunchtime. At the Our Lady of Mercy school in the town, there has been a turnout of 23 per cent so far, which again is higher than usual for this time of day. Staff said voters included a good mix of old and young.

Presiding officers are saying that if the trend continues turnout by the end of the day will be higher than for the marriage equality referendum.

In Tubbercurry, 21 per cent had voted by lunchtime at one polling booth, a considerably higher figure than in previous elections. In Ballymote 23 per cent had voted by lunchtime .

The early turnout trend in Roscommon has continued into the afternoon. Glanduff National School reached 20 per cent turnout by 11.30am and other polling stations followed suit.

The Roscommon electoral area reached 23 per cent turnout by lunchtime, while voting rates have been slightly lower in Castlerea, at 16.7 per cent, and Ballinasloe, at 16.5 per cent.

Youth vote

Writing in Thursday’s Irish Times, Political Editor Pat Leahy suggested a high turnout could be good for the Yes campaign, as younger people – who are more likely to vote Yes – tend to have low turnout rates in elections.

“The single biggest division in the abortion referendum is on age grounds – younger people are much more likely to be Yes voters, and older people are more likely to be No voters.

“Younger people, in the 18-30 age group, tend to be much poorer at turning out on election day,” Leahy said.

“Yes campaigners stress the commitment of younger people to turn out on this occasion. There is considerable evidence on the streets of a strong campaign among younger people, with many citing the example of the same-sex marriage referendum in 2015 as an example of a strong youth turnout.”

Additional reporting: PA and Reuters