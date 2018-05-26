Abortion referendum count: ‘quiet revolution’ as Yes set for landslide win

Ireland is set to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution by an overwhelming majority.

Tallies from across the country indicate people have voted overwhelmingly in favour of removing Article 40.3.3 of the Constitution and that provision be made for the regulation of the termination of pregnancy.

The tallies confirm the finding of an exit poll for the The Irish Times from Ipsos MRBI.

- Full live results here

The exit poll suggested the victory for the Yes side in the referendum will be 68 per cent to 32 per cent - a stunning victory for the Yes side after a long and often divisive campaign.

Tallies in many Dublin constituencies this morning showed the Yes vote exceeded 70 per cent.

The official results are starting to roll in, with Galway East the first to declare. Traditionally considered a conservative constituency, it nonetheless returned a large majority for Yes: 60.2 per cent to 39.8 per cent.

On Saturday, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Minister for Health Simon Harris said they now expect legislation providing for abortion to be published by the end of July and implemented by the end of the year.

Mr Harris said he will seek permission from his Cabinet colleagues on Tuesday to draft a Bill in line with the general scheme of the Bill. He hopes it will be published by the summer recess and introduced in the autumn.

Minister for Health Simon Harris said this was an extraordinary day for Ireland and for women from across the country. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / The Irish Times

The Government proposals, which must be provided for in legislation, allow for abortion on request up to 12 weeks and in limited circumstances after that.

Quiet revolution

Mr Varadkar described the expected result as “the culmination of a quiet revolution that’s taken place in ireland for the past 10 or twenty years”.

“This has been a great exercise in democracy and the people have spoken.

The Taoiseach said the results so far showed the nation was united, not divided. Mr Varadkar said he the stories from women and men about “how the Eighth Amendment impacted on them” was key to the outcome.

He said these stories “allowed us as a nation to understand how this hard law created so many hard cases, and allowed us as a nation to come of age and to make this big change that we’re making in our constitution today.”

Mr Harris said it was an extraordinary day for Ireland and for women across the country.

He said women will breathe a sigh of relief and the compassion we knew Ireland had has been recognised.

“The Eighth Amendment abandoned women in crisis, the Minister said.

“Women have been told take the plane, take the boat. Today, we say take our hand. Women have been told you are on your own. Today, we say we stand with you.”

Abortion Referendum count at the RDS today. Photograph: Cyril Byrne / The Irish Times

The result is a resounding victory for the Minister and the Fine Gael-led Government. However, it does create difficulties for Fianna Fail leader Micheál Martin.

The majority of his parliamentary party advocated a No vote in the referendum and some have threatened to vote against the legislation, regardless of the outcome.

Watershed

Dr Peter Boylan, chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said this was a watershed moment for Irish women and a message to the 170,000 women who have had to travel outside this jurisdiction.

Mr Boylan said he was not surprised by the scale of the result claiming this was a message to this women that they are valued.

“This is about the women of Ireland and the couples of Ireland.”

Vivienne Knight Hughes, from Balbriggan, keeping tally with baby Méabh Hughes at the Dublin county Referendum count centre in Citywest, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

However he said the focus now shifted to the legislation and ensuring it is effective and robust.

Members of the No side told The Irish Times they accepted the result.

John McGuirk, spokesman for Save the 8th, said he has “made peace” with the result.

It is an overwhelming majority for Yes and a clear message from the electorate, Mr McGuirk told The Irish Times but insisted the No side could not have done anything different in the campaign.

Love Both spokeswoman Cora Sherlock has described the apparent landslide victory for the Yes side paving the way for the legalisation of abortion as “very, very sad day for Ireland.”

Ms Sherlock said she was “very disappointed” that early counting appeared to confirm last night’s Irish Times and RTÉ exit polls showing a large majority in favour of removing the constitutional ban on abortion.

Start of count at the Dublin county Referendum count centre in Citywest, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

Surprised

Speaking at the Dublin city count centre, she said that she was surprised at the size of the vote supporting a repeal of the Eighth Amendment but felt that during the campaign the public was “constantly being fed this idea that Ireland not a safe country without abortion” and claimed this was “not a true reflection of the facts.”

“It has been a campaign where people were worried about a lot of things, particularly worried about the healthcare aspect and I don’t think there was a reason for them to be but it was very difficult given the way that a certain message was being put through all the time,” she said.

“It is very difficult to break through that idea that in some way Ireland without abortion was not safe for women despite the fact that all of the records show otherwise.”

There were emotional scenes in the RDs as the results trickled in. Sinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald said this was a grassroot campaign.

The people led and the politicians followed, she added. Her party would now consider a motion updating its party policy to ensure it is in line with the Government legislation.

The message from voters would be heard from Sinn Féin, she added.