Abortion referendum count: Landslide Yes victory predicted as counting begins

Counting of votes in the abortion referendum has begun, with an official result expected to be declared in the afternoon.

Irish Times reporter Marie O’Halloran is at the RDS counting centre, where votes from Dublin Central, Dublin North West, Dublin Bay North, Dublin Bay South and Dublin South Central will be counted.

“Eddie Conlon from Together for Yes got a huge cheer as he revs up the troops for the tally.” O’Halloran reports. “The media went rushing to the end of the hall, such was the volume of cheering.”

The first two constituency counts will be publicly declared at the RDS, with the results expected around lunchtime. The remaining three count results will go directly to Dublin Castle for formal declaration. See here for liveblog coverage of the count.

According to an exit poll conducted for The Irish Times by Ipsos/MRBI, Ireland has voted by a landslide margin to change the constitution so that abortion can be legalised.

The poll suggests that the margin of victory for the Yes side in the referendum will be 68 per cent to 32 per cent - a stunning victory for the Yes side after a long and often divisive campaign.

More than 4,500 voters were interviewed by Ipsos/MRBI as they left polling stations on Friday. Sampling began at 7am and was conducted at 160 locations across every constituency throughout the day. The margin of error is estimated at +/- 1.5 per cent.

The size of the victory predicted by the exit poll leaves little doubt that, whatever the final count figures, the constitutional ban on abortion, inserted in a referendum in 1983, is set to be repealed. An exit poll published later on Friday night by RTÉ during the Late Late Show mirrored the projection seen in The Irish Times exit poll. The RTÉ poll showed 69.4 per cent have voted for Yes, while 30.6 per cent have voted for No.

Reports from polling stations also indicate there was a strong turnout rate as voting concludes in the referendum in which 3.3 million citizens are registered to vote. Turnout was up to 70 per cent in some areas.

Director of the National Women’s Council and Co-Director of Together for Yes, Orla O’Connor thanked “every woman and man in every town, village and county who came out and voted yes. Because this is phenomenal”

“This was a grassroots, people campaign and I think what today will show is that this is a people’s referendum. Presuming that these exit polls are correct, the public haven’t just spoken, this is a resounding roar from Irish people about the horrorsof the 8th and how women should no longer be treated as second class citizens in our society.”

“Today I think there will be an overwhelming feeling of relief, but also a very emotional one in terms of really being listened to and heard by the Irish public.”

Colm O’Gorman of Amnesty International Ireland commended the “decades of campaigning and activism” that lead to the referendum.

“The scale of the indicated win in this is just phenomenal. We’re just incredibly proud and honoured to have been part of this campaign, what I’m struck most by is that this win is the result of decades of campaigning and activism by a very wide range of organisations and activists going on now for a very long time”, he told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland.

“But today’s vote is mainly the result of the courage and integrity of women and families who have spoken out about the harm and suffering that they experienced because of the Eighth amendment.

“I want to commend the Government and political system, the way politics engaged with this issue when it came out of the Citizens Assembly that was a hugely important mandate, the work on a cross party basis of the joint Oireachtas committee was exceptional, the integrity of the government in taking this on. I think Simon Harris has been exceptional, fellow members of Cabinet have been quite extraordinary.

“Conversations, that’s what won this referendum, the ground campaign. The campaign was blown wide open by the courage and integrity of women and families who told their stories.”

The Irish Family Planning Association (IFPA) has said it is committed to providing abortion care in Ireland .

“Today is a transformative day for women’s health and reproductive rights,” IFPA Chief Executive Niall Behan said. “The people of Ireland have righted a historic wrong. The Yes vote ends decades of stigma, shame and silence around abortion and unintended pregnancy. It ends the rejection and abandonment of women by the state.”

“The IFPA will continue to support women who experience crisis pregnancies though whatever decision they make. But we now look forward to the time when we can offer them the care they need here in Ireland.”

The LoveBoth campaign has said exit polls “paint a bleak picture for retention of the Eighth Amendment.”

“If the exit polls are borne out today, it will represent a sea-change on abortion in Ireland and sadly pave the way for an abortion regime that has nothing to do with healthcare and everything to do with abortion on demand,” Ruth Cullen said.

“As a group, we stand over all the claims we made during the campaign about what repeal would mean.”

Anne Rabbitte, Fianna Fail’s Children and Youth Affairs spokeswoman, who advocated retaining the Eighth Amendment, said “democracy has ruled” and the Oireachtas should now support the will of the people by legislating for abortion.

“I think this tells us we are no longer a conservative society,” she said.

“I think we might be traditional but we are not conservative, and I also think the fact that there was such a fantastic turnout yesterday gives an overwhelming, resounding support.”

Ms Rabbitte said she would back the government’s proposed legislation on legalising abortion.

“Democracy has ruled yesterday and that is really good,” she told RTÉ.

“With such a clear majority there, it is incumbent on elected representatives to listen to the choice of the people and what they voted for yesterday and to support the will of the people.”

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae commented: “I voted no because of firmly held beliefs. The people voted the way they did, now it is over to the legislators. We will have to look at what the Minister will do in the Dáil. The people have spoken.”