Abortion referendum count: Initial tallies indicate overwhelming Yes majority

The country is poised to repeal the Eighth Amendment of the Constitution by an overwhelming majority.

Initial tallies from across the country indicate the country has voted in favour of removing Article 40.3.3 of the Constitution and provision be made for the regulation of the termination of pregnancy.

Dr Peter Boylan, chair of the Institute of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists, said this was a watershed moment for Irish women and a message to the 170,000 women who have had to travel outside this jurisdiction.

Mr Boylan said he was not surprised by the scale of the result claiming this was a message to this women that they are valued.

“This is about the women of Ireland and the couples of Ireland.”

Early tallies indicate a strong Yes vote. Dublin Bay South is running at 78 per cent Yes and 22 per cent No with 50 per cent tallied. Dublin Central has 61 per cent tallied and is running 77 per cent Yes and 23 per cent No.

In Cork East, Olivia Kelleher reports that 15 per cent of boxes had been opened and the vote in those was tallied at Yes 64 per cent and No 36 per cent.

Overall indications from the postal vote which is comprised of gardaí and army is 62 per cent Yes and 38 per cent No, while special votes from the elderly and infirm were coming in at 60 per cent Yes and 40 per cent No.

Speaking at Limerick racecourse where very early tallies indicate the referendum will be carried by 66 per cent in the Limerick city constituency and 57 per cent in County Limerick, Labour TD Jan O’Sullivan said the predicted outcome means the people of Ireland have rejected hypocrisy and have decided they want to live an “honest, caring and compassionate” country.

The results show the majority of people have voted in favour of removing the Constitutional ban on abortion and allow for abortion to be provided in certain circumstances.

Members of the No side told The Irish Times they accepted the result of the people.

John McGuirk, spokesman for Save the 8th, said he has “made peace” with the result.

It is an overwhelming majority for Yes and a clear message from the electorate, Mr McGuirk told The Irish Times but insisted the No side could not have done anything different in the campaign.

According to an exit poll conducted for The Irish Times by Ipsos MRBI, Ireland has voted by a landslide margin to change the constitution so that abortion can be legalised.

The poll suggests a victory for the Yes side in the referendum with 68 per cent to 32 per cent - a stunning victory for the Yes side after a long and often divisive campaign.

More than 4,500 voters were interviewed by Ipsos MRBI as they left polling stations on Friday. Sampling began at 7am and was conducted at 160 locations across every constituency throughout the day. The margin of error is estimated at +/- 1.5 per cent.

The size of the victory predicted by the exit poll leaves little doubt that, whatever the final count figures, the constitutional ban on abortion, inserted in a referendum in 1983, is set to be repealed. An exit poll published later on Friday night by RTÉ during The Late Late Show mirrored the projection seen in The Irish Times exit poll. The RTÉ poll showed 69.4 per cent have voted Yes, while 30.6 per cent have voted No.

Reports from polling stations also indicate there was a strong turnout rate as voting concludes in the referendum in which 3.3 million citizens are registered to vote. Turnout was up to 70 per cent in some areas.

Director of the National Women’s Council and Co-Director of Together for Yes, Orla O’Connor thanked “every woman and man in every town, village and county who came out and voted yes. Because this is phenomenal.”

“This was a grassroots, people campaign and I think what today will show is that this is a people’s referendum. Presuming that these exit polls are correct, the public haven’t just spoken, this is a resounding roar from Irish people about the horrors of the Eighth and how women should no longer be treated as second class citizens in our society.”

“Today I think there will be an overwhelming feeling of relief, but also a very emotional one in terms of really being listened to and heard by the Irish public.”

The Irish Family Planning Association (IFPA) has said it is committed to providing abortion care in Ireland .

“Today is a transformative day for women’s health and reproductive rights,” IFPA chief executive Niall Behan said. “The people of Ireland have righted a historic wrong. The Yes vote ends decades of stigma, shame and silence around abortion and unintended pregnancy. It ends the rejection and abandonment of women by the state.”

“The IFPA will continue to support women who experience crisis pregnancies though whatever decision they make. But we now look forward to the time when we can offer them the care they need here in Ireland.”

The attention now turns to the legislation and its passage through the Oireachtas.

Anne Rabbitte, Fianna Fail’s Children and Youth Affairs spokeswoman, who advocated retaining the Eighth Amendment, said “democracy has ruled” and the Oireachtas should now support the will of the people by legislating for abortion.

“I think this tells us we are no longer a conservative society,” she said.

“I think we might be traditional but we are not conservative, and I also think the fact that there was such a fantastic turnout yesterday gives an overwhelming, resounding support.”

Ms Rabbitte said she would back the Government’s proposed legislation on legalising abortion.

“Democracy has ruled yesterday and that is really good,” she told RTÉ.

“With such a clear majority there, it is incumbent on elected representatives to listen to the choice of the people and what they voted for yesterday and to support the will of the people.”

Independent TD Michael Healy Rae commented: “I voted no because of firmly held beliefs. The people voted the way they did, now it is over to the legislators. We will have to look at what the Minister will do in the Dáil. The people have spoken.”