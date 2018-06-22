Abolish three-day waiting period for abortion, TD demands

Solidarity/People Before Profit TD Ruth Coppinger has called for the Government to remove the three-day waiting period from the proposed abortion legislation and to allow for abortions in cases of foetal abnormalities.

Ms Coppinger has sent a lengthy submission to Minister for Health Simon Harris, who is preparing a Bill to regulate the termination of pregnancy. Ms Coppinger’s submission was written by Dr. Abigail Aiken of the University of Texas.

It includes a call for legislation to enforce a ‘buffer zone’ excluding protestors from getting access to women seeking abortion services.

The submission also includes a recommendation to allow for terminations beyond 12 weeks in the cases of foetal abnormalities, or disability.

This was rejected by the Oireachtas committee on the Eighth Amendment, which voted against allowing for terminations in such circumstances.

Ms Coppinger is also seeking to remove the waiting period before an abortion can take place. The proposals currently require a 72-hour period to elapse before a termination within the first 12 weeks of pregnancy can take place.

“There is absolutely no scientific evidence for this practice, which serves only to erect major barriers to access and also creates a systematic inequity between those who have the time, resources, and support to attend multiple appointments, and those who do not. ‘More time to think’ should always be an option, but never a requirement,” the submission states.

The submission also claims the waiting periods are not supported by healthcare professionals.

“The purpose of these waiting periods is solely as a back-door tactic to try to prevent women and pregnant people from having abortions.

“But their impacts, especially in conjunction with other barriers, can be serious. They systematically disadvantage those who are poor, who live far away from the clinic or who lack transport, who struggle to take time away from work or childcare, and who suffer from physical or mental disability.”

On the issue of conscientious objection, Ms Coppinger said those who do not wish to provide abortion services should be obliged to refer.

The Minister is currently preparing the Heads of a Bill to regulate the termination of pregnancy, which is due to be published in July.

It is unlikely to be introduced until the Autumn, as there have been a number of legal challenges initiated to the referendum result.