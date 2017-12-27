2017 politics: Varadkar’s solid start after roller coaster year
News review: Irish politics avoids election, but new taoiseach and tánaiste bed in
Immediately after the leadership contest was called, a raft of senior Ministers came out backing Leo Varadkar. Photograph: Alan Betson
It has been a roller coaster ride over the past year in Irish politics with a change of Taoiseach, the resignation of a tánaiste, a series of political crises and a threatened general election in the days before Christmas.