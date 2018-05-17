Quick-thinking lifeguard averts drowning in Dublin pool

The quick reaction and skills of a lifeguard in a south Dublin swimming pool saved a man from drowning.

Conor Wright (25) was the lifeguard on duty at the Swan Leisure pool in Rathmines when a swimmer got into difficulties at around 10am onThursday.

Mr Wright dived in and reached the man. He applied mouth-to-mouth resuscitation while in the water before hauling him out.

CPR, including chest compressions, continued at the side of the pool and, by the time Dublin Fire Brigade paramedics arrived, the swimmer, a retired postman, had regained consciousness and was breathing unaided.

He was taken by ambulance to St James’ Hospital.

Paramedics praised Mr Wright for the skill and speed of his actions.

“He undoubtedly saved the man’s life,” said a Dublin Fire Brigade source, “and what he did shows the value of people knowing CPR and what to do in an emergency.”

Nicola Sheridan, manager of the Swan Leisure, said Mr Wright was a swimming teacher and life guard and had acted “brilliantly” under the circumstances.

She and another lifeguard/teacher in the centre assisted in the rescue.