Irish man faces deportation after streaking at baseball game

A man believed to be an Irish national who was arrested after streaking at a baseball game may now be deported from Canada, according to reports.

The incident took place on Saturday during a game between the Toronto Blue Jays and Seattle Mariners at Safeco Field in Seattle, Washington, USA.

Sports Illustrated identified him as Irish with the help of a Shamrock tattoo on his posterior.

Estrada threw a gem last night. 1-hitter through 7. Jay's win.. Playing like they're in contention not the M 's. And then there was this guy #BlueJays #MarinersJays #Mariners #STREAKER pic.twitter.com/8PxkDkwSqe — Jeff Bromley (@JeffBromley1) August 5, 2018

Update: according to my source with the King County Sheriff’s office, last night’s streaker is still incarcerated. Since he is an Irish national, he could now be deported. Charges are very serious. All this because I’m told his buddies bet him $80.. — Hazel Mae (@thehazelmae) August 5, 2018

However, the magazine also said he was living in Vancouver and now faces deportation as streaking at a sports game is considered a serious offence.

Video footage of the incident posted online shows the man running around the baseball field before being wrestled to the ground by four officials, to the delighted shouts of the crowd.

According to the magazine, his friends later said they would start a GoFundMe account in a bid to help him following his arrest.

A post from television sports reporter Hazel Mae said he remained in custody.

“Since he is an Irish national, he could now be deported. Charges are very serious. All this because I’m told his buddies bet him $80...,” she said.