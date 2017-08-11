Gardaí arrest drunk driver in car with ‘no front wheels’

A drunk-driver was arrested in a car with “no front wheels” in Dublin in the early hours of Friday morning.

Gardaí confirmed the incident took place in Bawnlea, Tallaght, at 3am.

DMR Traffic arrest intoxicated disqualified driver in Tallaght with no Tax, Insurance, NCT - and no front wheels! pic.twitter.com/tNUiajwzSD — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) August 11, 2017

The traffic division posted on social media the “intoxicated disqualified driver” was arrested after being found to have no tax, insurance, NCT on the car, and “no front wheels”.

When the Garda press office were asked how the driver’s car was moving with “no wheels”, the spokeswoman responded: “I’ve no idea. There’s no more information on that.”

The man was taken to Tallaght Garda station.