Britain set to unveil new 50p coin to commemorate Brexit

UK chancellor Philip Hammond will unveil a commemorative Brexit coin to mark Britain’s departure from the EU, it has been reported.

Mr Hammond will announce details of the seven-sided 50p piece in the Budget on Monday, The Sun said.

The coin will be available from March 29th — the day the UK leaves the EU, the paper said.

It is expected to carry the words “Friendship With All Nations”.

The newspaper quoted sources as saying Brexit was “an historic moment which will rightly be commemorated”.

It also said, according to Treasury sources, the department had been secretly working on plans for the coin for months, before Conservative MPs began to campaign for one. – PA