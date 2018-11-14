Boy gets six points on future licence for scooter speeding

A 15-year-old boy has been given six points on a driving licence he does not yet own after riding an electric scooter at “high speeds”.

Cleveland police said the boy appeared in court last month after being caught by officers.

The force did not reveal any further details of the offence, but has warned parents about “the consequences” of buying scooters for their children.

Electric scooters, which can reach speeds of up to 65km/h, cannot be used on roads or pavements and can only be ridden on authorised or private land, police said.

Pc Mike Doherty from Coulby Newham Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “These scooters are not toys, and not only can they be extremely dangerous but they are also not legal to ride on pavements and roads and I think many parents aren’t aware of this.

“Under the Road Traffic Act we can report the individual rider for not having insurance, a licence, a number plate, helmet and MOT for the scooter.

“This person will then be reported for summons and will be given a minimum of six points on their licence or future licence and a possible fine.”– PA