Abandoned baby giraffe bonds with dog at animal orphanage

A baby giraffe abandoned at birth has befriended a dog after being rescued and taken to an animal orphanage in South Africa.

Jazz the giraffe arrived at The Rhino Orphanage in Limpopo province just days after birth. A farmer found him in the wild, weak and dehydrated, and called the centre for help.

Resident watchdog Hunter quickly began to care for the newcomer, and orphanage caretaker Janie Van Heerden said the pair bonded immediately.

She said Jazz has been given IV fluids and his health is improving. He is being fed milk and is trying to eat leaves.

She added: “Possibly soon he will be able to go home.”–PA