Young women found clinging to lobster pot after spending night missing in Galway bay

Two young women who were reported missing after failing to return from paddleboarding in Galway Bay on Wednesday evening have been found alive.

Gardaí and the Irish Coast Guard were carrying out searches of the coastline in the Furbo beach area of Connemara on Thursday morning.

The women, aged 23 and 17, were found two miles south of the Aran Islands and had been in the water since 8.30pm on Wednesday.

Hundreds of searchers have been combing the coastline in south Connemara and north Clare all morning after an overnight search involving the Irish Coast Guard helicopters from Shannon and Sligo.

The females, who are from the Knocknacarra area of Galway city, were found clinging to a lobster pot and initial reports stated they were in good health.

The Irish Coast Guard said on Thursday afternoon the two young women had been found and are being transferred to the care of the HSE and the search had been stood down.

“Thank you to everyone that assisted in this SAR operation,” it said.

A Garda spokesman said: “An Garda Síochána can confirm both women have been located and are currently being taken by emergency services for medical attention.”