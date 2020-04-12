Young woman dies following Co Roscommon car crash

A young woman has died following a car crash near Boyle, Co Roscommon.

The woman, aged in her 20s, was the front seat passenger in a car which hit a wall at Greatmeadow, Boyle, shortly after 9am on Saturday.

The male driver, also in his 20s, and the woman were taken to Sligo University Hospital for treatment. The woman died in hospital late on Saturday night.

Gardaí­ in Boyle are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this incident to come forward and for any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) who were travelling in the Greatmeadow area at the time to make it available to gardaí.

Gardaí have asked anyone with information to contact Boyle Garda Station on 071 9664620, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.