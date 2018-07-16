Young musician dies from injuries after assault in Waterford

Gardaí have launched a murder investigation after a post-mortem confirmed that a young man died from injuries sustained in an assault in Waterford city earlier this month.

Supt Chris Delaney confirmed that gardaí are now treating the death of Damien O’Brien (27) from Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny as murder after a post-mortem by the Deputy State Pathologist, Dr Linda Mulligan, confirmed he died as a result of an assault.

Mr O’Brien from Kilmacow in Co Kilkenny, died at Cork University Hospital on Friday, July 13th, having been transferred there from University Hospital Waterford for treatment after suffering serious head injuries.

A keyboard player with Waterford rock band Chimpanbee, Mr O’Brien received a number of serious head injuries when he was assaulted at the junction of John Street and the Manor in Waterford city centre at around 3am on July 7th.

He was rushed by ambulance to University Hospital Waterford but later transferred to Cork University Hospital where he was put on a life support machine. He passed away on Friday.

Gardaí later arrested a 25-year-old man on July 8th for questioning about the assault. He was detained for several hours at Waterford Garda Station before being released without charge on Monday, July 9th. Gardaí will now prepare a file on the matter for the DPP.

Appeal for witnesses

Supt Delaney re-iterated his appeal on Monday for any witnesses to the assault at the junction of John Street and the Manor to contact them. He particularly appealed to motorists and taxi drivers, who have dashcams on their vehicles which may have captured the assault, to contact them.

Supt Delaney said that an incident room has been established in the investigation. Gardaí have also begun examining CCTV footage in the hope of establishing how exactly Mr O’Brien was assaulted and how he suffered the injuries which led to his death.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that can assist gardaí is asked to contact Waterford Garda Station on 051-305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1-800-666-111 or any Garda station.

Meanwhile Mr O’Brien’s friends in Chimpanbee have posted a poignant message on their Facebook page in which they paid tribute to him. “Thank you for the music, brother. Rest in peace now,” said the band as they confirmed his passing.

Earlier in the week, Chimpanbee had alerted their fans to the tragedy which had befallen Mr O’Brien: “It is with heavy hearts we are writing this to inform all of you that our brother, friend and prodigal son behind the keys, Damien O’Brien, is currently fighting for his life in Cork hospital.”