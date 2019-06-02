Young man killed in Tipperary crash, two others injured
Car left the road at Dundrum in south Tipperary early on Sunday morning
A man in his twenties has been killed in a car crash in Co Tipperary. Photograph: Collins
A young man has been killed and two others injured in a single vehicle crash in Co Tipperary this morning.
The crash happened at Dundrum in south Tipperary early on Sunday morning.
One man in his twenties died in the crash and two others have been taken to hospital with what are described as non-life threatening injuries.
It is understood the car left the road and crashed into an embankment.
