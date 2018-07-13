Young man fatally stabbed on street in Mallow, Co Cork

A 24-year-old man has died after he was stabbed during an altercation on a street in Mallow in Co Cork on Thursday night.

Gardaí are expected to formally launch a murder inquiry later on Friday once they receive the results of a postmortem examination on the body

Gardai requested the services of the State Pathologist’s office last night after the man, a native of Galway but living in Killavullen in North Cork, died at Cork University Hospital having been taken there by ambulance.

A Garda technical team is due to begin a forensic examination of the scene at 7am. It is understood gardai are also expected to carry out searches for the weapon used in the attack.

Detectives anticipate that the postmortem, which is expected will be carried out by Assistant State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster, will confirm the young man died from one or more stab wounds and a full murder investigation will begin.

Last night, gardaí under Supt Billy Dwane set up an incident room at Mallow Garda station and appealed to anyone who may have witnessed the fatal attack on Bridge Street at around 8.30pm to contact them in confidence on 022 31450.

It’s understood gardaí have already spoken to a number of people who witnessed the attack but they are particularly anxious to speak to a young man in his late teens or early 20s who left the scene immediately after the assault.

Motive

The young man, who is from the Mallow area, is known to gardaí and searches were taking place last night as gardaí sought to locate him to speak to him about the attack on the deceased who had been socialising earlier in the day at Cahirmee Horse Fair in Buttevant.

Gardaí were last night trying to establish a motive for the attack but it is understood one line of inquiry they were pursuing was may be linked to an earlier row at Cahirmee Horse Fair which draws thousands of visitors to Buttevant every 12th of July.

Gardaí cordoned off the scene on Bridge Street last night.

Officers also began examining CCTV footage from Mallow town centre last night and are sifting through the footage to see if it can provide any clues.

Last night’s killing is the fourth separate death in Cork in the space of six weeks and follows the death of father of four, Patrick Ginty O’Donnell (36) during a row at Willie Andies bar at New Square in Mitchelstown on June 1st.

A man has since been charged with Mr O’Donnell’s murder.

Nine days later, Polish father of two, Micholaj Wilk died at Cork University Hospital after suffering multiple slash and hacking wounds when he was attacked by a masked gang armed with machetes at his home at Bridge House, Maglin in Ballincollig on June 10th last.

Gardaí, who described the killing as one of the most brutal in Cork in decades, have seized a number of vehicles and carried out a number of searches but nobody has been arrested or charged to date in connection with the death of Mr Wilk who worked as gardener.

On July 2nd, the body of pensioner Joe O’Callaghan (66) was found lying in a pool of blood in a bedroom of his bungalow in Galway’s Lane, Douglas in Cork city by his wife, Angeline, shortly after 8am when she returned home from working nights.

A postmortem confirmed that Mr O’Callaghan died a violent death and a 21-year-old man later presented himself at Togher Garda station and was arrested for questioning.

He was later released without charge and a file will be prepared on Mr O’Callaghan’s death for the DPP.