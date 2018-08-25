Young man dies in single vehicle crash in Co Mayo
Car discovered in river near the Quay Road in Newport early on Saturday morning
The roadway at the scene was closed for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.
A young man has died in a road crash in Co Mayo.
Shortly after 7am on Saturday a car was discovered in the Newport River on the Quay Road in Newport. The body of a man in his 20s was recovered from the car. The body was taken to Mayo University Hospital where a post mortem examination will be carried out.
The roadway at the scene was closed for an examination by Garda forensic collision investigators.