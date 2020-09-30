Young girl dies in house fire in Ballymena

A young girl has died in a house fire in Co Antrim.

The victim was from the Ballykeel area of Ballymena.

Paramedics said they was called to the property at Staffa Drive in the estate at around 17.50pm on Wednesday.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) added that one person was taken to Antrim Area Hospital for treatment following the blaze.

The fire service said three appliances attended.

Democratic Unionist Stormont Assembly member Mervyn Storey said: “This is indeed a tragedy.

“No one can begin to imagine the grief the family is going through and they will need all the support and comfort the local community and further afield can give.”

Traditional Unionist Voice Assembly member Jim Allister said the estate had been plunged into sorrow.

“To now hear of this young girl’s death is devastating.

“The community rescue efforts were commendable but, alas, to no avail in respect of the child.” – PA