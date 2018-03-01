Young(est) Fine Gael? Varadkar visits after Garret FitzGerald’s great-grandson born

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar braved the elements to welcome into the world he who could potentially be the youngest new member of Fine Gael.

Max FitzGerald, great grandson of late taoiseach Garret FitzGerald, was born in Holles Street Hospital in Dublin on Thursday.

He tweeted a photo of himself visiting baby Max and his parents with the caption – “In Holles st, I met newborn Max, the late Garret Fitzgerald’s great grandson. Here I am with Max and his mum Ciara and dad Brian.”

His grandfather Mark FitzGerald, father of Ciara, told The Irish Times that baby Max is “happy and healthy” and that parents and baby are doing well.

“We are delighted with our new grandson’s arrival. It is a challenging time for expectant mothers who are going into hospital right now, and for babies to arrive in a safe environment, and we are thankful that Max did so full credit to the staff at Holles Street,” he said.