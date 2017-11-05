Young Antrim man killed in hit and run in Liverpool

A young Antrim man has been killed in a hit and run in Liverpool.

Matthew Bradley (24) from Glenavy was out with friends when he was struck by a BMW in the city centre just after 11.30pm on Friday night.

Merseyside Police said the driver of the car failed to stop “leaving Matthew critically injured in the street”.

“He died from his injuries a short time later in hospital,” a statement from the police said.

A joint investigation by detectives and road traffic collision investigators is underway while the car believed to have been involved in the incident has been found and forensically examined.

Merseyside Police said specially trained family liaison officers have been supporting the young man’s family and girlfriend who have travelled from Northern Ireland and the south of England respectively.

In a statement, the dead man’s parents Donal and Margaret Bradley said Matthew was “hugely talented and award-winning in his chosen career of landscape gardening” with an “illustrious career” ahead of him.

“He was a funny, kind-hearted and generous young man who will be sorely missed by all that knew him,” they said.

Officers are continuing to appeal to the driver of a silver BMW 330 car or anyone who was in the car at the time of the collision to come forward.

Merseyside Police can be contacted on 0151 777 5747 or information can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.