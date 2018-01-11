Youghal RNLI rescues fisherman after boat took in water

A lone fisherman was rescued by Youghal RNLI after his boat started taking in water on Wednesday.

The RNLI launched its inshore boat under helmsman, Erik Brooks and reached the lone fisherman at Whiting Bay off Ardmore in Co Waterford at about 1.30pm and noted his vessel was taking in water at a rapid rate.

Two members of Youghal RNLI boarded the fishing boat with a salvage pump and quickly began to pump the water overboard as the seas turned choppy with a moderate south easterly breeze.

The Irish Coast Guard helicopter from Waterford, Rescue 117, arrived on scene to give air assistance and stayed in the area until the boat was pumped clear of water and returned to Youghal harbour.

Speaking following the call out, Youghal RNLI Helm Mr Brooks said the fisherman had made the right decision when he radioed for help the minute that his boat started taking in water.

“‘The skipper did the right thing by calling for help quickly today and we were delighted to bring the fisherman and boat to safety.

“Always carry a means of communication with you when you are on the water and remember to let someone ashore know when you leave and when you are due back,” he said.