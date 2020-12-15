Yellow wind warning for several counties with risk of flooding

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow weather warning for the south of the country on Tuesday night, with is a risk of coastal flooding.

The wind warning is in place for counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary and Waterford from between 9pm on Tuesday until 9am on Wednesday.

The national forecaster said southerly winds during that time will reach mean speeds of 50km/h to 65 km/h with gusts of up to 100km/h. There will be a risk of coastal flooding.

Cork city, which flooded as recently as October, is bracing itself for further difficulties amid the conditions expected in the coming days. Cork County Council issued a warning over possible flooding to residents and traders in coastal areas and in Dunmanway and Midleton.

Met Éireann has said it will become wet and windy across the country on Tuesday night.

Cloud will increase through the evening with a band of rain crossing the area early in the night bringing the risk of surface flooding. Gale to strong gale force winds will develop on southern and eastern coasts.

Later in the night, the rain will clear to scattered blustery showers, heaviest and most frequent in the west. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees will occur early in the night.

Wednesday will start wet and very windy. Strong and gusty southeasterly winds will veer south to southwest and gradually ease. It will remain mostly cloudy with scattered heavy showers merging to longer spells of rain at times. The highest temperatures will be between 7 and 11 degrees.

By Wednesday night, scattered showers will continue to affect western and northwestern areas, with lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees. Some mist and fog patches will develop.

Thursday will feature a mix of sunny spells with isolated showers in the morning, However, cloud will increase from the southwest with outbreaks of rain and drizzle extending from the Atlantic by the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to hit highs of 7 to 11 degrees before becoming milder through the evening in moderate to fresh, southerly winds.

Rain will clear the northeast early on Thursday night. However, it will remain mostly cloudy with a further spell of heavy rain moving in from the west later in the night. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 11 degrees in light to moderate southerly winds.

Friday will have a relatively mild and wet start to the day as rain crosses the country eastwards, clearing to showers and sunny spells in the afternoon.

There will be blustery showers that night, with the heaviest and most frequent along Atlantic coasts in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds. It will remain drier in the east with long clear spells.