Yellow weather warning in place for southeast ahead of wet weekend

The southeast of Ireland has been told to brace itself for an extremely wet weekend.

According to Met Éireann, counties Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford all risk exposure to thundery rain and flooding. A yellow weather warning, the lowest in severity, has been put in place until Saturday afternoon.

For everyone else, Saturday is expected to be cloudy with scattered showers, particularly in the morning in the east. The west of the country should enjoy a brighter day although temperatures everywhere are only likely to climb as high as 10 degrees.

Meanwhile, in the Dublin area, things do not look promising for the week ahead – a snapshot of weather apps shows seven days of persistent rain and temperatures barely edging into double figures.

From Sunday, forecasters believe outbreaks of rain in the Munster area will begin in the morning and spread to the north east during the day. The heaviest rain is likely to hit coastal counties in the east and south.

By Tuesday, the picture remains uncertain although rain, heavy in places, is expected to move eastwards over the southern half of the country, although with drier conditions in the north.

Rain has become a familiar part of daily life recently. On Friday, Dublin Bus said it was experiencing problems due to heavy traffic “exacerbated by the weather”.

The Airport Hopper bus service said it too was experiencing a one hour delay during the afternoon due to heavy M50 traffic and weather conditions.