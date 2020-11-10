Yellow warning issued due to heavy rainfall and flooding risk

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow warning for heavy rainfall starting on Tuesday night and continuing through much of Wednesday for counties Galway, Mayo, Cork, Kerry and Waterford.

A status yellow warning covers weather that does not pose a threat to the general population, but is potentially dangerous on a localised scale.

Met Éireann said up to 50ml of rain was expected over the next 24 hours which may present a danger of flooding in places near rivers with already high water levels.

The absence of neap tides meant then heavy rainfall was unlikely to present a significant danger of tidal flooding, forecaster Gerry Empery said.

Rainfall is expected to be highest in mountainous areas with reduced visibility and hazardous driving conditions. The warning will remain in place until 6pm on Wednesday.

Met Éireann has also issued two status yellow marine warnings – a gale warning and a small craft warning.

The gale warning is for southerly winds which will occasionally reach gale force eight, on Irish coastal waters from Roches Point to Slyne Head to Rossan Point on Tuesday night.

The small craft warning is for southerly winds reaching force six or higher today on Irish coasts from Hook Head to Slyne Head to Malin Head, transferring to eastern sea areas on Tuesday night.

Temperatures of between 9 and 11 degrees are anticipated across the country with fresh southerly winds on Tuesday night while Wednesday will be very wet and windy.