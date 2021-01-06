Yellow alert issued by Met Éireann as values set to plunge to -4

Two yellow weather warnings are in place across the country from Wednesday night with temperatures due to drop to -4 with snow and ice leading to “treacherous conditions”.

Met Éireann has issued a snow and ice warning from 11pm on Wednesday until 11am on Thursday. A low temperature warning is also in place from 8pm on Wednesday until 10am on Thursday.

Frost and ice are set to linger in some parts throughout Wednesday while wintry showers in Leinster will be confined mainly to the coast during the afternoon. It will remain dry with some sunny spells elsewhere.

Highest temperatures will be between just 0 and 4 degrees in light variable breezes.

Fallstreak hole spotted near Santry, Co. Dublin. It happens when the supercooled water droplets in the cloud freeze and form ice crystals that become too heavy and fall out of the cloud leaving a hole.

Widespread frost and some freezing fog will return to many areas early on Wednesday night. A band of rain, sleet and snow will move in slowly from the northwest with some snow accumulations. Lowest temperatures will be between -4 and -2 degrees, in mostly light to moderate variable breezes.

There will be some snow accumulations in parts to begin the day on Thursday, as a band of rain, sleet and snow clears away southwards. Brighter conditions with sunny spells will extend gradually to all areas during the afternoon, with showers confined largely to northwest coasts. Highest temperatures will be between just 1 to 5 degrees, in moderate northwesterly breezes.

Thursday night will be dry in the main and also clear, apart from the risk of a few wintry showers – especially in parts of east Ulster and Leinster. Lowest temperatures will be between -2 and 2 degrees with widespread frost and icy patches in moderate northwest winds.

Many areas will remain dry on Friday with sunny spells. But wintry showers may affect mainly eastern and western coasts. Highest temperatures will be between 2 and 4 degrees.

Met Éireann said it will turn bitterly cold once again on Friday night under long clear spells with lows of -1 to -5 degrees with widespread severe frost and icy patches forming in light and variable breezes.

Temperatures will be well below normal to start the weekend with widespread severe frost and ice. Met Éireann said conditions will turn less cold over the weekend.