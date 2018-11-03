WW1 sculpture The Haunting Soldier coming to Dublin

Few art works associated with the first World War are as impressive as the Haunting Soldier.

Created from bits of scrap metal, this monumental installation, more than six metres in height, depicts a weary and haunted-looking first World War soldier with pack leaning on his rifle.

It was created by Dorset-based blacksmith Martin Galbavy in 2017. He used horse shoes, bed springs, brake disks, spanners and other assorted metal detritis down to the shoelaces which are made of chains. It came to the attention of Dublin-based solicitor Sabina Purcell who set up the website www.worldwar1veterans.com as a voluntary project in 2011. It lists many of those from Ireland who returned from the war. She now has close to 40,000 names.

Ms Purcell said she wanted to mark the centenary of the armistice in a way that would be memorable in Ireland. It was then she came across photographs of the Haunting Soldier.

“ It was the Haunting Soldier eyes so weary from battle that resonated with me the most,” she said.

“I could imagine every person – man and woman – must have been so weary from battle and beyond – at some time in World War 1. I endeavoured to bring the Haunting Soldier to Dublin to commemorate the end of World War 1.”

Getting it to Ireland has been more than a year in the planning. Having got permission from the owners of the sculpture – the Dorset Forge in Sheborne – she then sought the support of the Office of Public Works (OPW) to put it in a prominent public place.

The OPW agreed to allow the sculpture to be located in St Stephen’s Green. It will be located near the pond on the tarmacadam at the Grafton Street entrance/Fusiliers Arch entrance to the Green.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht lent its support. Nolan Transport brought it to Ireland strapped to the back of a 45 foot trailer. Sisk is putting in the foundations and AIG providing the insurance.

The Haunting Soldier will be installed in St Stephen’s Green on Saturday morning and there will be short unveiling ceremony on Sunday afternoon at 2.30pm.

It will be located in St Stephen’s Green until December 3rd.