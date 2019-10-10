Wreckage from boat of missing fisherman found as search intensifies

A search operation began first light for a fisherman missing since Wednesday evening.

The man in his twenties left Dunmanus in west Cork in his 20 foot boat on Wednesday morning.

His father raised the alarm at 8.30pm after he failed to return home.

Wreckage from his boat was found last night in Dunmanus Bay.

The search will begin at first light with both the LÉ William Butler Yeats and the Rescue 115 helicopter from Shannon involved.

They will be aided by the Castletownbere lifeboat, the Schull Coast Guard unit and the Goleen Coast Guard unit.