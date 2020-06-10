World’s largest aircraft to land in Shannon with PPE from China

The world’s largest aircraft is due to land in Shannon Airport on Wednesday afternoon with a consignment of personal protective equipment (PPE) from China.

The six-engine Antonov An-225 Mriya jet, the only one in the world, is carrying the single largest consignment of PPE equipment to be flown into Ireland on any one plane.

The aircraft is arriving at Shannon Airport because it has the longest runway in Ireland, and is the only Irish airport that can accommodate the size of the plane.

The flight is scheduled to arrive at just after 2pm this afternoon. It was previously due to arrive on Tuesday afternoon but was delayed after experiencing a technical issue.

It is its fourth time visiting Shannon airport, with the other three arrivals being transit flights in which they stopped in Ireland for fuel.

The Antonov An-225 Mriya aircraft. Photograph: Cole Burston/Bloomberg

Niall Maloney, Director of Operations at Shannon Airport, said the aircraft is “the size of Croke Park”.

“It’s a 640-tonne beast of an aircraft. If I managed to put nine 737s together, it’s the same weight as nine 737s. It’s a fantastic feat of aeronautical engineering,” Mr Maloney told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One.

“It’s done its route from China, to Kazakhstan, it has just taken off from Azerbaijan. and we expect it to be in Shannon at about 10 past two this afternoon. The most important part is it is bringing PPE into Ireland. It’s got nearly 900,000 surgical gowns and other medical equipment on board.”

Mr Maloney described the history of the aircraft, which was designed in the 1980s.

“It was part of the Soviet rule at the time, but it is an Ukrainian-owned aircraft now and it was part of the space programme,” he said.

“It really lost its way. It was a moth ball for about 80 years but it came back in the late 1990s as a commercial plane and literally has just been flying the longest pieces ever flown in an aircraft, the heaviest pieces ever flown in an aircraft.”

Mr Maloney added that the airport was “delighted to be able to play our part” but urged people not to come to the airport to view the plane due to social distancing measures.

“We’re asking people not to come to the airport, because the last time it came to Shannon there were 3,000 people who came to the fences to look at the plane. You can track the plane on an app like flight radar,” he said.