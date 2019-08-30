Workplace-related deaths continue downward trend

The number of workplace-related deaths dropped by nine to 39 in 2018, continuing a downward trend since 1998, according to the latest figures from the Health and Safety Authority (HSA).

In its annual report, published on Friday, the authority said vehicles were the leading cause of workplace deaths, with 17 lives lost to vehicle-related incidents across all industries last year.

Tractors were involved in the majority of workplace vehicle incidents last year, claiming six lives. Cars, refuse trucks and forklifts were also involved in fatalities.

The total number of deaths in 2018 represented a 19 per cent drop on the 2017 figure of 48 work-related fatalities. It means there were two deaths per 100,000 workers last year, half the rate of deaths in the workplace recorded in 1998.

Traditionally the industries over-represented in fatalities include farming and construction. Of these two sectors, farming showed a significant drop – from 25 deaths in 2017 to 15 deaths in 2018. In the construction industry, the number of deaths fell from six in 2017 to five in 2018.

Threat to life

HSA chief executive Dr Sharon McGuinness said the statistics show how vehicles were now the biggest threat to life in the Irish workplace.

“Whether it’s a farmer driving a tractor in a yard, or a truck driver delivering a load, across all sectors, incidents involving vehicles accounted for almost half – or 44 per cent – of all deaths last year.

“The worrying trend is continuing with six deaths provisionally recorded so far this year in the transportation sector,” she said.

Highlighting the devastation caused to bereaved families by workplace tragedies, Dr McGuinness urged everyone to be aware of the risks posed by moving vehicles in all workplaces.

“The number of people being killed in circumstances that could have been prevented is nothing short of a human tragedy,” she said.

Insisting a change in mindset was required to reduce the numbers dying or suffering serious injury, she warned that complacency was costing lives.

“Drivers at work often forget about the same hazards that they look out for when driving on the road, like properly maintaining their vehicles, and paying attention to pedestrians when reversing.

“These checks could help prevent a fatal catastrophe to themselves or a work colleague,” Dr McGuinness said.

HSA chairman Tom Coughlan said the authority was concerned about the potential impact of Brexit in relation to areas such as chemicals, accreditation and industrial products.

“In addition to our focus on occupational health and safety, the HSA is working to deliver support and advice to Irish companies as part of the whole-of-Government work to get Ireland Brexit-ready.

“The HSA is participating in a range of events to provide advice, including those organised by Government departments and agencies. I would strongly urge Irish companies to get ready now for Brexit,” he said.

The annual report also showed the authority concluded 15 prosecutions in 2018, resulting in total fines of €705,972. Overall, inspectors issued 452 improvement notices, 523 prohibition notices and 35 on-the-spot fines.

BeSmart.ie, the authority’s online risk-assessment tool, had 9,357 new users in 2018, increasing the numbers using the online portal to 56,329 in sectors such as retail, hospitality, construction and agribusiness. BeSmart.ie provides businesses in these and other sectors with a means to manage their own health and safety requirements for free.