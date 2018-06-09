Women break Guinness World Record for largest skinny dip

More than 2,000 women have set a new Guinness World Record for the world’s largest skinny dip at a beach in Co Wicklow.

Held in Meaghermore beach, 2,505 women took part in the event breaking the record set by 786 participants in Perth, Australia in 2015.

Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

2,505 women break a Guinness World record for the largest number of people skinny dipping together and at the same time raising money for the children’s cancer charity ‘Aoibheann’s Pink Tie’ on Magheramore. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Now in its sixth year, the Strip and Dip was organised by Dee Featherstone who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012 and decided to schedule a charity skinny dip on a Co Wicklow beach six weeks after her mastectomy.

Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

“I contacted some friends and family . . . and told them, ‘I only have one boob and I’m bald, so what’s your excuse?’ Sixty of us did the first one, and last year’s event grew to 200 women.”

Participants lie out in the sun before taking part. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

The annual event is open to women cancer patients and survivors, and to women who have been otherwise affected by cancer.

Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters ​

A woman is seen with a message on her back as she takes part. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

“It’s basically giving a big ‘feck you’ to cancer. For those who have cancer, they’re taking ownership of their bodies again,” Ms Featherstone said before the event.

Participants lie out in the sun before taking part. Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

“ A lot of women said that the experience really changed their lives. One woman told me that her husband hadn’t seen her naked in years. After the skinny dip she just walks around the house naked now.”

Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters

To date the charity has raised €153,000 for Aoibheann’s Pink Tie, a children’s cancer charity.