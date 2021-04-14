Woman who took High Court case released from hotel quarantine

An Irish woman who took a legal challenge while in mandatory hotel quarantine has been released following a negative coronavirus test.

Emma Kelly, who has been fully vaccinated, left the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Dublin on Tuesday evening, The Irish Times understands.

The 30-year-old woman had been in hotel quarantine since she arrived home from Dubai on April 3rd to assist her mother as her father undergoes surgery for cancer.

The High Court heard on Tuesday that she would be allowed to leave the hotel if her Covid-19 test, which was taken that morning, returned a negative result.

Mr Justice Brian O’Moore, who noted there was at that stage no guarantee as to the test’s outcome, had directed an inquiry under Article 40.4.2 into Ms Kelly’s detention.

Ms Kelly is fully vaccinated with the AstraZeneca vaccine and had received two negative coronavirus tests before her departure for Ireland, her solicitor, Michael French, told the High Court on Monday. She had also tested negative for Covid-19 when she underwent a further PCR test here on April 4th, her second day of quarantine.

She would have been legally permitted to exit quarantine on Monday, April 12th, had she received a negative PCR test that day but hotel staff had failed to test her that day in line with their obligations under the relevant legislation, Mr French said.

Ms Kelly had been informed she would not receive a PCR test until Tuesday, April 13th, and would only be permitted to exit the hotel the following day, April 14th, he said.

Ms Kelly had submitted three requests for review of her mandatory quarantine under the Health Act but those had been denied, the court heard.

The case was listed to appear before Mr Justice O’Moore on Wednesday morning.

‘Lack of foresight’

Meanwhile, the chief executive of the Irish Business and Employers Confederation (IBEC), Danny McCoy, has criticised the “lack of foresight” shown by the Government in adding to the mandatory hotel quarantine list countries with significant and large-scale strategic interests with Ireland.

There was “plenty of time” to think through the concept of mandatory hotel quarantine and its benefits, and adding countries such as the United States, France and Italy raises questions of competence, he said.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio 1’s Today with Claire Byrne programme, he said not enough consideration was given to the “damage that’s done by hotel quarantine to people’s lives” and to the business system and the “brand of Ireland being open for business”.

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly announced on Tuesday evening that the hotel quarantine system would not accept any new bookings until Monday as it emerged the system was reaching capacity. From Thursday passengers from an additional 16 countries will be required to quarantine in a State-assigned hotel. Included on the new list are Belgium, France, Italy and Luxembourg, as well as the United States and Canada.

Mr McCoy said a “blanket message” has gone out to the world that travel to Ireland requires 14 days of quarantine and the imagery surrounding this poses a problem.

“Particularly since the US was added to the list, the amount of queries coming in from senior executives saying: ‘What’s going on in Ireland? How are we going to actually get critical people into critical places with this 14 days?’,” he said.

He said the lack of co-ordination with Northern Ireland and Britain means the benefits of the State’s quarantine system are “dubious”. There is a “really distinct difference” between Ireland’s borders and those of New Zealand, where mandatory hotel quarantine has been hailed for eliminating the virus, Mr McCoy added.

“If we were co-ordinated it might make sense . . . It is nonsensical to go half the zero-Covid strategy when we haven’t got co-ordination on the island,” he said.

‘Shambles’

The hotel quarantine capacity issue has been described as a “shambles” by Sinn Féin’s health spokesman David Cullinane.

Mr Cullinane said the issue is down to a lack of planning and said the Government “has to take responsibility for rushing in with no plan”.

On several occasions in the past year, he and his party had expressed concern at the lack of a mandatory quarantine system in Ireland, but it had not happened until recently when it had been rushed into place, he told Newstalk Breakfast.

Greater capacity should have been put in place “from day one” as the Department of Transport “had the numbers” on the travellers arriving into the country, he said, adding that members of the Government were the ones who had added extra countries to the list which put greater pressure on capacity.

This had resulted in a situation now where the system had to be paused because of lack of capacity, said Mr Cullinane.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan told RTÉ Radio 1’s Morning Ireland programme that the number of hotel quarantine “walk-ins” had been “slightly higher” than the Government had anticipated.

“We will see an increase in the hotel capacity. There is provision for that sort of extra people coming,” he said, adding that the issue will be discussed on Wednesday by Cabinet.

Meanwhile, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue told the same programme that the mandatory hotel quarantine system was important to protect the country from variants of Covid-19.

Unannounced “walk-ins” had led to the capacity problem, he said. It was up to the air carriers to ensure that people had the necessary preparations in place prior to arriving in Ireland.

Mr McConalogue acknowledged there was no shortage of hotel rooms in Ireland, but the issue was that there had been more walk-ins “than there should have been.”

The overall objective was that travel be kept to a minimum and for essential purposes only, he added.