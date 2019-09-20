Woman who fell from cliffs at Howth, Co Dublin is airlifted to hospital

A woman who fell from the Howth cliff walk on Friday has been airlifted to Beaumont Hospital.

It is believed she was a tourist on a trip to the popular scenic walkway in north County Dublin.

The Irish Coastguard received a 999 call from a member of the public at 11.25am requiring urgent assistance for someone at the base of a cliff.

The Howth lifeboat reached the scene and administered medical attention after which the woman was airlifted by Rescue 116 to Beaumont Hospital where her condition is unknown.

Gardaí also attended the scene and investigations into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.